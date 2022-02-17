Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $369.68

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.68 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 323.72 ($4.38). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 324.80 ($4.40), with a volume of 384,052 shares traded.

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.82) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.71).

The company has a market cap of £822.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($125,033.83). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,127.20).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

