Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,420,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,713 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.