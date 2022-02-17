Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.
CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.53.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
