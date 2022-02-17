Credit Suisse Group Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $303.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.

SEDG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $266.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

