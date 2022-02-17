Credit Suisse Group Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $303.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $293.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.30.
SEDG stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $266.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock worth $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
