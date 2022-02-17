Credit Suisse Group Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,321.70.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $746.85 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $720.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,362.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.