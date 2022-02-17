Credit Suisse AG Sells 75,037 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,037 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BEST were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BEST by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 387,539 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BEST by 823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEST opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $414.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.35. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

