Credit Suisse AG Sells 200,586 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $7,693,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $6,363,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of CNR opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

