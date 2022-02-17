Credit Suisse AG Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

