Credit Suisse AG Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after buying an additional 193,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after acquiring an additional 142,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

