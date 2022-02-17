Credit Suisse AG Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117,590 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1,704.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 73,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 49.7% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $871.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

