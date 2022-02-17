Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,914 shares of company stock worth $6,225,625 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

