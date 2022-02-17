Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $111.79 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.