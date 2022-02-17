Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The stock has a market cap of $861.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Cowen has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $44.07.

Get Cowen alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cowen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.