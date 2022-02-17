Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

COWN stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $878.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cowen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 68,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cowen by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

