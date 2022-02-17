COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,039 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,713. COVA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.