Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $26.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,428. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $148.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cortexyme by 24.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cortexyme by 7.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

