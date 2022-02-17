Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Financial Contrast

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mandiant alerts:

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Corsair Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.68 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -18.18 Corsair Gaming $1.70 billion 1.31 $103.22 million $1.20 19.68

Corsair Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corsair Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Corsair Gaming 6.12% 30.59% 11.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mandiant and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Corsair Gaming 0 3 4 0 2.57

Mandiant presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $30.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Mandiant.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. In addition, the company offers coaching and training, and other services. It sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Corsair Gaming, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Corsair Group (Cayman), LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.