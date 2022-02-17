Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 430,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.