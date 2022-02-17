Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 3,168,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,987. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Corning by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,076,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 431,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,529,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 77,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,413,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

