Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

