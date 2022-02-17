Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.