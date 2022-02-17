Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $790.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.