Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $922.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.20.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

