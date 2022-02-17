Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $83,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.