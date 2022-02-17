Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Terex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

