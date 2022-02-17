Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,399,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

