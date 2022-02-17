CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Shares of CoreCard stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,165. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCard has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CCRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.