Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CPRT traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.08. 33,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,003. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
