Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.41.

NYSE VLRS opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,045,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

