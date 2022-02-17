Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.41.
NYSE VLRS opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.