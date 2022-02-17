Contrasting ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get ZipLink alerts:

ZipLink has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.25 $50.95 million $1.42 11.51

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZipLink and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than ZipLink.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 18.64% 25.31% 12.56%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies, as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for ZipLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.