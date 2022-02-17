Contrasting Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This table compares Sovos Brands and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Danone N/A N/A N/A

89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Danone 6 7 4 0 1.88

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Danone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and Danone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.54 $10.82 million N/A N/A Danone $26.98 billion 1.62 $2.23 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Danone on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.