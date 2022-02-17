Contrasting Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 180 Degree Capital and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Risk and Volatility

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.66 -$35.45 million $0.16 162.50

180 Degree Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats 180 Degree Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements. It makes Co-Investments and takes board sit.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also makes co-investments.

