Contrasting Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Li Auto and Greenkraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 9 1 3.10 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $43.48, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Greenkraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 21.09 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -372.38 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas, conversion of existing vehicles, and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

