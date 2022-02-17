Contrasting Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Italk and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -60.81% -18.89% Sharecare N/A N/A N/A

Italk has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Italk and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Italk currently has a consensus target price of $5.03, indicating a potential upside of 214.58%. Sharecare has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given Italk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than Sharecare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Italk and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

