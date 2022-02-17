Contrasting H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantia and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 5.46% 19.53% 6.23%

Atlantia has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantia and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.51 -$1.34 billion N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 1.21 $1.28 billion $0.15 25.54

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantia and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantia 0 1 2 0 2.67 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 3 4 0 2.10

Atlantia currently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 100.42%. Given Atlantia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantia is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Atlantia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession. The Overseas Motorways segment deals with the holders of motorway concessions in Chile, Brazil, and Poland, and the companies that provide operational support for these operators and the related foreign-registered holding companies. The Italian Airports segment focuses on the airport business of Aeroporti di Roma, which holds the concession to operate and expand the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino. The Overseas Airports segment includes the airport operations of the companies controlled by Aéroports de laCote d’Azur. The Abertis Group segment includes the Spanish, French, Chilean, Brazilian, Argentine, Puerto Rican and Indian motorway operators and the companies that produce and operate tolling systems controlled by Abertis Infraestructuras. The

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

