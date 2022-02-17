Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $61.00 at TD Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

