Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Continental Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 750.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.