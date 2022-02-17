Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

