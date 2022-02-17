Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -736.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

