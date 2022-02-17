Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,781. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,093 shares of company stock worth $43,989,775 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

