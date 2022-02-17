Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 4,623,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,813. Conduent has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.88 million, a PE ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conduent by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Conduent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Conduent by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

