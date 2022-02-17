Conceal Price Reaches $0.23 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $52,345.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,929.83 or 1.00011405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00064940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00267487 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00154159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00309732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,595,083 coins and its circulating supply is 12,018,963 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars.

