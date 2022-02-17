Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CTG opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

