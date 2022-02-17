Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
CTG opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.