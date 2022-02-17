COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $940,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth about $4,155,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 128,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,807. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.64.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

