Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COMP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 269,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Compass has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMP. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

