Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.
COMP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 269,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Compass has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.11.
In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
