Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 253,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

