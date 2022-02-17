Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.