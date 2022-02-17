Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.89

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 13900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 964,011 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,985,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,741,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

