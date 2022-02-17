Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €174.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.38 ($184.52).

Shares of ML opened at €137.90 ($156.70) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €146.88 and a 200-day moving average of €140.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

