Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,531. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 207.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

