Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.38).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.58 ($9.75). 6,762,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

